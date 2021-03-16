OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK to expand nuclear arsenal over 40% in biggest shift since cold war

LONDON : U.K. to Expand Nuclear Arsenal over 40% in Biggest Shift Since Cold War

Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A Chinese flag flutters above the Chinese national emblem at the Great Hall of the People

China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
(Photo: AFP)

Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as six months

2 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Line capacity on Mumbai-Delhi main line will increase with the modification of Vadodara Yard

Indian Railways increases line capacity on Mumbai-Delhi route; operation time to reduce

1 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur

Over 300 companies filed for bankruptcy in past 3 years, says govt

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson has scrapped the earlier limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.

Britain said in a security and defence review it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.

"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," the government said in the review. "The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability."

Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s.

It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.

With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout