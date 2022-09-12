Britain will on 18 September hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told that people are encouraged to "come together".

"At 8 pm on Sunday September 18, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II," he said.

He further added, "We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

"The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time."

General population can see the Queen's coffin

Framework for the queue is being set up so the general population can see the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall from Wednesday evening to Monday morning, before her funeral, with safety crew getting ready for millions of people to arrange and offer their respects in the coming days.

All relevant info on the queue will be delivered at 10pm on Tuesday in front of its opening on Wednesday at 5pm. London city is expected to be extremely busy amidst the preparation.

The day of the funeral will be a bank holiday.

Mourners will be able to see the Queen's coffin from 5pm, with a lining framework set up and severe security checks and limitations on cell phones. Photography and recording will not be allowed.

Individuals from the public who wish to pay their respects have been cautioned they face significant delays because of the anticipated demand.

The Queen's coffin will then, at that point, move to London, showing up at the Castle of Westminster at 3pm on Wednesday where the Diocese supervisor of Canterbury will direct a short help.

The Queen's lying in state will then, at that point, start in Westminster Hall and keep going for four entire days.