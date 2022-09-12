Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 07:33 PM IST
The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday
Britain will on 18 September hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.