Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

2 min read . 06:53 AM IST AFP

  • Outgoing US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel last year's meeting of the G7 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Leaders and ministers from the seven nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - have met virtually in recent months

Britain will host a G7 summit in June, the government said Friday, announcing what will be the first face-to-face meeting of the group since the start of Joe Biden's US presidency.

Britain will host a G7 summit in June, the government said Friday, announcing what will be the first face-to-face meeting of the group since the start of Joe Biden's US presidency.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel last year's meeting of the G7 -- the world's most advanced economies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST

Outgoing US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel last year's meeting of the G7 -- the world's most advanced economies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Individual leaders have yet to confirm their attendance, but the summit is scheduled to take place on June 11-13 in Carbis Bay, a coastal town in Cornwall, southwest England.

The global response to Covid-19 and climate change are expected to rank high on the agenda at the group's first in-person meeting in nearly two years.

"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations," he added, saying it was "only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future".

Leaders and ministers from the seven nations -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- have met virtually in recent months.

Johnson's office said he would use the summit to promote a green recovery from the pandemic, encouraging G7 members to unite to "make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous".

Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 in 2021, has invited leaders from Australia, India and South Korea to attend as guest countries.

Britain also takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council in February, and Johnson has signalled he is seeking to boost the UK's international presence as it embarks on a new path post-Brexit.

Britain definitively ended its 40-year membership of the European Union in December.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.