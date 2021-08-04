Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain to offer all 16 and 17 year-olds Covid shots

Britain to offer all 16 and 17 year-olds Covid shots

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Alistair Smout, Reuters

LONDON : Britain will offer all 16 and 17 year olds their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, extending eligibility of the shots beyond the clinically vulnerable.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was updating initial advice given last month in light of the latest evidence on the benefits and risks of vaccination.

