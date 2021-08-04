This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Britain to offer all 16 and 17 year-olds Covid shots
1 min read.08:12 PM ISTAlistair Smout, Reuters
LONDON :
Britain will offer all 16 and 17 year olds their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, extending eligibility of the shots beyond the clinically vulnerable.
Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was updating initial advice given last month in light of the latest evidence on the benefits and risks of vaccination.