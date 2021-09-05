Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Britain to require ‘passport’ for nightclubs from next month

Britain to require ‘passport’ for nightclubs from next month

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of Sept, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two COVID-19 vaccine doses
1 min read . 08:40 PM IST PTI

The plans mean that people who want to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events will be required to show proof they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine

LONDON : Britain's government has confirmed that it plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large-scale gatherings from next month.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said Sunday that officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of September, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Zahawi told Sky News that this was the “right thing to do" to ensure the economy remains open. Lawmakers and businesses, however, have criticized the measure as divisive and say they could embroil nightclubs in discrimination cases.

“The best thing to do is to work with the industry to make sure that they can open safely and sustainably in the long term, and the best way to do that is to check vaccine status," he said.

The plans mean that people who want to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events will be required to show proof they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week vaccine passports will be required for nightclubs and large events from later this month as Scotland faces a spike in infections. 

