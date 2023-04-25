Britain to take on Google, Amazon and Facebook with new legal powers2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:32 AM IST
Britain is bringing in a new law similar to European Union in a bid to counter the dominance of big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook
Britain said on Tuesday it would introduce a new law to rein in the power that big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are able to wield to stifle competition in digital markets.
