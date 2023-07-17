Britain: Visa rules for foreign construction workers relaxed

Britain: Visa rules for foreign construction workers relaxed1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Under the new rules, bricklayers, masons, roofers, roof tilers, slaters, carpenters, joiners and plasterers will benefit from cheaper visas and more relaxed employment criteria
Allowing the building industry to bring in foreign workers for construction jobs, the UK government has relaxed the visa rules to help construction companies fill vacant positions.
