British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday his government would iron out what he described "technical issues" with the European Union over post-Brexit trade.

Asked about an article in which his Brexit adviser David Frost says the EU should "shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving".

"I think this is one of those issues we were always bound to have in the early stages of our new relationship with our friends in the EU and the various technical issues that we are going to iron out," he told reporters.

"I am full of optimism about the future and the partnership that we are building."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

