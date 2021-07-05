Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London.
1 min read . 10:08 PM IST Reuters

  • A total of 45.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 4 and 33.73 million people had received a second dose

LONDON : Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days.

A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19.

A total of 45.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 4 and 33.73 million people had received a second dose.

