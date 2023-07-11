Britain’s ex-PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie announce birth of baby boy

Britain’s ex-PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie announce birth of baby boy1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The baby boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born on 5 July
Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, and his wife Carrie on Tuesday announced the birth of a baby boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.
"Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)," 35-year-old Carrie said in an Instagram post.
"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH [University College London Hospital]. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude," she said.
"Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink," she added.
Boris Johnson and Carrie got married in May 2021, and Romy was born in December 2021, and their first boy Wilf was born in April 2020.
Frank is Boris Johnson's eighth from three women, including former Indian-origin wife Marina Wheeler.
Johnson, 59, studied Classics at Oxford University's Balliol College and Odysseus is a legendary Greek king in Homer's epic poem the Odyssey, which is one of the names of the new baby. The latest addition to the family is the second son of Carrie Johnson with the former prime minister.
Boris was ousted from the post of PM, amid a revolt within his ruling Conservatives after a series of scandals, including Covid lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.
He quit as a Tory lawmaker last month after MPs found that he had lied to Parliament over his knowledge of the parties.
In September 2021, before Romy's birth and after years of speculation about how many children he had, Johnson confirmed to US TV network NBC in an interview that at that time he had six.
(With inputs from agencies)
