Home/ News / World/  Britain’s ‘First Lady Fabulous’ Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, tops list of best-dressed personalities for 2023

Britain’s ‘First Lady Fabulous’ Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, tops list of best-dressed personalities for 2023

2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been named Britain's best-dressed personality for 2023 by Tatler magazine.

Akshata Murty is the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of renowned Indian industrialist Narayana Murthy

Britain's prestigious Tatler magazine has unveiled its highly-anticipated annual list of Britain’s best-dressed personalities for 2023, and Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of renowned Indian industrialist Narayana Murthy, has claimed the coveted number one spot.

Described as the "First Lady Fabulous", Akshata Murty's fashion sense has impressed the style experts at Tatler. The businesswoman and fashion designer has been applauded for her 21st-century glamour, often seen adorning cult, cool-girl labels.

One of the standout moments that caught the attention of the fashion world was Akshata's appearance at the G7 summit in Japan. She made a stylish statement with a pink top and green trousers while accompanying her husband, Rishi Sunak. Her grace and elegance were again on display at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey, where she stunned in a beautiful blue dress and a black fascinator.

Securing the second position on the prestigious list is Yana Peel, Chanel's global head of arts and culture, who is hailed as "the epitome of fabulous" wherever she goes. Following closely in third place is Caroline Primrose, Lady Dalmeny, celebrated for her regal fashion sense.

The esteemed top-10 list also includes the likes of model Sarah Rose Hanbury, tailor Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, socialite Olivia Buckingham, Opera singer Danielle de Niese, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, versatile actor Bill Nighy, and the talented jewellery designer Sabine Getty.

Tatler's September issue, featuring Britain's 25 best-dressed personalities, is expected to excite fashion enthusiasts and admirers of these stylish icons. The magazine's style editor, Chandler Tregaskes, is thrilled to showcase the diverse and remarkable fashion choices of these individuals, setting trends and inspiring fashion lovers across the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST
