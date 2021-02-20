Britain’s next answer to Covid is to prepare to live with it

Johnson is well aware he’s walking a tightrope. Many within his governing Conservative Party are calling for the reopening of the economy more quickly. Retail sales that are the economy’s lifeblood fell more than twice as fast as expected in January, a report on Friday showed. The government has signaled that it plans to proceed cautiously even with new cases and deaths falling dramatically, and more than a quarter of adults already vaccinated. Initial measures will include allowing some schools to reopen and permitting people in care homes to have “one regular indoor visitor" from March 8. The visitors will have to be tested before entering the facility and have to wear personal protective equipment, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement Saturday.