OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said (AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2021, 03:38 PM IST Reuters

  • Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection
  • Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles

LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Four foreign direct investment proposals, including BCP Advisors and Aveo Real Estate Holdings, have been rejected. Photo: iStock

India attracted FDI inflow of $67.54 billion during April-December 2020

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
CM Naveen Patnaik, steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal were present during the signing of the MoU at Lokaseva Bhavan.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel inks pact with Odisha to set up 50,000cr steel plant

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
The January figure was previously given as 113.3

World food price index rises in February for 9th month running: FAO

2 min read . 03:10 PM IST
According to the findings, more than half of US consumers report they would insert a microchip in their brain in order to extend their life expectancy.

Tech-enabled health and well-being top priority for consumers, Dentsu report

2 min read . 03:09 PM IST

On Monday, he was transferred to a different hospital in central London, with the palace saying at the time that he would have heart tests and continue to be treated for the infection.

"The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," the statement said.

Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and last week continued to carry out her official duties by video.

She and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment several times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection.

At Christmas in 2011 he had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout