Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

1 min read.Updated: 04 Mar 2021, 03:38 PM ISTReuters
Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection
Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles
LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.