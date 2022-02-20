Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, says Buckingham Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, says Buckingham Palace1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
The Palace says Queen Elizabeth is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
