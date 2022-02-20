Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, says Buckingham Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, says Buckingham Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L). (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Reuters

The Palace says Queen Elizabeth is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

