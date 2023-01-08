Couple of days ahead of the much anticipated and talked about memoir of Britain's Prince Harry, which has been titled ‘Spare’ and is scheduled to release on 10 January, it has been reported that the British Royal household has set up a ‘war room’ to combat that expected scathing barrage of accusations against the royal family made by their own Prince Harry.
Couple of days ahead of the much anticipated and talked about memoir of Britain's Prince Harry, which has been titled ‘Spare’ and is scheduled to release on 10 January, it has been reported that the British Royal household has set up a ‘war room’ to combat that expected scathing barrage of accusations against the royal family made by their own Prince Harry.
Reports have stated that the senior advisers of the Royal family have set up a de-facto ‘war room’ to damage control any fallout that might come their way owing to Prince Harry's memoir or his ongoing solo interviews.
Reports have stated that the senior advisers of the Royal family have set up a de-facto ‘war room’ to damage control any fallout that might come their way owing to Prince Harry's memoir or his ongoing solo interviews.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from being front line royals in 2020 and have shifted base to California, United States. they have said that they want to concentrate of raising their son Archie and look after the Archewell foundation. The couple's second child Lilibet was born in California in 2021.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from being front line royals in 2020 and have shifted base to California, United States. they have said that they want to concentrate of raising their son Archie and look after the Archewell foundation. The couple's second child Lilibet was born in California in 2021.
Back in United Kingdom, several senior advisers have been in constant meeting at the Sandringham Estate, where the royal family had gathered to celebrate their first Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Back in United Kingdom, several senior advisers have been in constant meeting at the Sandringham Estate, where the royal family had gathered to celebrate their first Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In the ‘war room’ researchers, advisers and analysers have been undertaking every possible hypothetical situation that may arise out of the memoir and the projected accusations against the British Royal Family.
In the ‘war room’ researchers, advisers and analysers have been undertaking every possible hypothetical situation that may arise out of the memoir and the projected accusations against the British Royal Family.
In a report by Page Six, a palace insider was quoted, “There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold. The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain’, but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said ‘We are very much not a racist family’, but he was overruled by his father."
In a report by Page Six, a palace insider was quoted, “There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold. The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain’, but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said ‘We are very much not a racist family’, but he was overruled by his father."
In one of the published excerpts from the memoir, Harry recounted being physically attacked by his brother, Prince William.
In one of the published excerpts from the memoir, Harry recounted being physically attacked by his brother, Prince William.
In the excerpt, Harry wrote about an alleged confrontation in 2019 at his home of Nottingham Cottage, near Kensington Palace, which resulted in William pounding his younger sibling Prince Harry to the floor.
In the excerpt, Harry wrote about an alleged confrontation in 2019 at his home of Nottingham Cottage, near Kensington Palace, which resulted in William pounding his younger sibling Prince Harry to the floor.
In another extract, Harry wrote about how he drove through the Paris tunnel where his mother, the late Princess Diana, died after an accident to relive her final moments in the hope of getting some closure.
In another extract, Harry wrote about how he drove through the Paris tunnel where his mother, the late Princess Diana, died after an accident to relive her final moments in the hope of getting some closure.
Prince Harry's book, Spare, delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, that led them to step down as working royals.
Prince Harry's book, Spare, delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, that led them to step down as working royals.
In the book, Harry says he took cocaine several times at age 17 in order "to feel" and "to be different." As per Fox News, he also acknowledged using cannabis and magic mushrooms, which made him hallucinate that a toilet was talking to him.
In the book, Harry says he took cocaine several times at age 17 in order "to feel" and "to be different." As per Fox News, he also acknowledged using cannabis and magic mushrooms, which made him hallucinate that a toilet was talking to him.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.