British actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Russell Brand is accused by four women of sexual assault, out of which one complained that the actor raped her
British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the seven-year period between 2006 and 2013. The allegations came to the surface after a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Russell Brand is accused by four women of sexual assault, out of which one complained that the actor raped her.