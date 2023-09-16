British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the seven-year period between 2006 and 2013. The allegations came to the surface after a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Russell Brand is accused by four women of sexual assault, out of which one complained that the actor raped her.

In a video released on Friday, Russell Brand denied any wrongdoings and claimed his all relationships have been “always consensual.". “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," BBC quoted Russell Brand as saying in the video.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he added.

Russell Brand said he is being subjected to “coordinated attacks" and he will look into the matter as it seems to be “very, very serious."

During the period of his alleged sexual assaults, Russell Brand worked as an actor in Hollywood, a presenter for BBC Radio 2, and Channel 4, the BBC report mentions. The joint investigation also reveals other alleged aspects of Russell Brand's behavior which are controlling, abusive, and predatory.

Series of sexual harassment scandals in Britain

As per Bloomberg, the accusations constitute the most recent addition to a series of sexual harassment scandals in Britain. Earlier this year, numerous prominent UK companies disassociated themselves from the Confederation of British Industry following the exposure of incidents, including allegations of rape.

Recently, Bernard Looney stepped down from his position as the CEO of BP Plc due to his inadequate disclosure of previous romantic involvements with colleagues.