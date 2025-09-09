Ross Edgley first ever to swim 1,000 miles around Iceland, receives praise from Chris Hemsworth

British adventurer Ross Edgley has made history as the first person to swim around the entire coastline of Iceland, completing a 1,000-mile journey over four grueling months.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old from Cheshire faced towering waves, freezing waters, and even curious killer whales during his ultramarathon swim. He began and ended the challenge in Reykjavik, setting off on May 17 and returning at 5:09 pm UK time on Monday. At the finish line, he celebrated with a sip from a Viking horn.

"This has been the toughest and most ambitious challenge I have attempted yet," Ross said.

Also Read | 5 incredible desert destinations for adventurers

"Iceland provided an incredible opportunity to test my physical and mental limits – the country has provided some insane experiences I will never forget."

Ross is no stranger to extreme endurance events. In 2018, he became the first person to swim around Great Britain—a 1,780-mile feat—and he also holds a Guinness World Record for swimming 317 miles along Canada’s Yukon River.

Advertisement

How did Ross prepare himself for the swim? But the punishing Icelandic cold pushed him to new limits. Swimming an average of 30km (18 miles) per day, Ross consumed up to 15,000 calories daily—fuelled by pasta and Icelandic liquorice—to sustain his energy.

"The body just takes a consistent battering," he told Sky News during the challenge.

"You just do your best to keep it in some sort of shape, controlling the inevitable breakdown of your body, hoping that you get back into Reykjavik."

The harsh saltwater caused parts of his tongue to fall off, but he kept going, inspired in part by Iceland’s wildlife, particularly whales and seals. To prepare, he gained around 10–15 kilos of body fat for insulation, mimicking the blubber that helps marine animals survive in icy seas.

Advertisement

"When you look at what sort of animals survive in Iceland, there's that idea of sea blubber. You want insulation, you want body fat."

Remarkably, Ross even collected environmental DNA and microplastic samples during his swim, working with scientists to help monitor ocean health.

Also Read | Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new Chris Hemsworth original on 16 November

His efforts earned praise from Chris Hemsworth, star of Thor.

The actor said, "Ross breaks the mould and redefines endurance sport and adventure. He's what happens when tough and crazy collide. This wasn't just a swim, it was an epic saga that now takes its rightful place in Icelandic folklore."