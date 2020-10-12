British Airways CEO replaced as company fights for survival

“This is a sign that the new chief executive of IAG, Luis Gallego, is flexing his muscles and trying to demonstrate he’ll make the changes necessary to lead a sustained recovery for the airline group,″ said Susannah Streeter, a market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Sean Doyle will have his work cut out to make immediate progress given that British Airways is facing the toughest challenge in its history as demand for international travel has plummeted and quarantine restrictions continue to constrain bookings.’’