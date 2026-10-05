British Airways flight that declared emergency over Ireland had sounded 7700 alert - What is it? Explained

A British Airways flight from London to Chicago declared an emergency on Monday after plunging around 9,000 feet, according to online flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. The aircraft, BA295, was 'squawking 7700' – a code used by pilots to declare a general emergency.

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The aircraft, which had departed Heathrow's Terminal 5 at around 11.50 am (local time), declared an emergency while flying over Ireland. It was scheduled to land in Chicago, but was diverted back to London, the flight tracker showed.

The Boeing 777-200ER was scheduled to take around eight hours and 40 minutes to reach Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), PTI reported.

However, about an hour after take-off, Flightradar24 data reportedly showed that the aircraft had reached its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it appeared to encounter a problem. It then began squawking 7700.

Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft subsequently began a rapid descent, dropping around 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes.

The aircraft then flew south of Wales and over south-western England before making several turns over the English Channel as it headed back towards London.

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The Boeing 737-8 was carrying 174 passengers, including children. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft's circling over Europe could potentially have been related to fuel management.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does the 7700 squawk code mean in aviation? ⌵ The 7700 squawk code is a general emergency signal used by pilots to alert air traffic control that their aircraft is experiencing an emergency, without specifying the nature of the problem. 2 How did British Airways flight BA295's emergency situation develop? ⌵ Flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency after a sudden descent of approximately 28,000 feet while flying over Ireland, ultimately returning to London Heathrow. 3 Why do pilots use the 7700 emergency code? ⌵ Pilots use the 7700 emergency code to signal that their aircraft requires immediate assistance from air traffic control, enabling coordinators to prioritize their response. 4 Should all pilots be trained in handling emergencies like the one faced by BA295? ⌵ Yes, all pilots are required to undergo extensive training in emergency situations to ensure they can manage various issues such as technical failures or medical emergencies effectively. 5 What factors may lead to a rapid descent in commercial flights like BA295? ⌵ A rapid descent could result from several situations, including cabin depressurization, technical problems, or medical emergencies, but the specific cause for BA295's descent remains unknown.

A squawk is a four-digit code transmitted by an aircraft’s transponder to air traffic control. The code 7700 is used when a flight is facing a general emergency and needs assistance.

Once the crew selects 7700, the emergency code becomes visible to air traffic controllers on their radar systems. This alerts them that the aircraft may need priority treatment, a clear route, or other support.

However, 7700 does not tell controllers what has gone wrong. The emergency could be linked to a medical issue, technical problem, bad weather or another situation requiring immediate assistance. Controllers would then contact the crew to understand the problem and determine what help is required.

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Also Read | British Airways flight emergency over Ireland: What we know so far

FlyDubai attack The British Airways incident took place days after the FlyDubai stabbing case.

On September 30, flight FZ1073 experienced a mid-air crisis. Reportedly, the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was subject to an alleged terror attempt by a co-pilot who was described as someone with radical views.

Also Read | British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland after descent: Report

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. Machchhar, from India, was stabbed with an axe, reportedly by the co-pilot, who was later identified as Hamam al-Hammami.

It is said that al-Hammami made the move in an alleged attempt to crash the commercial flight, which was carrying more than 170 passengers.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and subdue the attacker.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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