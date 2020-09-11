Home >News >World >British Airways to start flight services from London to Hyderabad
People board a British Airways airplane (REUTERS)
People board a British Airways airplane (REUTERS)

British Airways to start flight services from London to Hyderabad

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 03:21 PM IST PTI

  • The airline will operate four flights a week on the route, British Airways said
  • British Airways is also flying flights to Heathrow five times a week each from Delhi and Mumbai

MUMBAI : British Airways has announced its flight services to Hyderabad from London Heathrow, starting September 12.

As of now, the UK-based carrier has only been operating outbound flights from Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, under the bilateral air bubble pact between India and the UK.

The airline will operate four flights a week on the route, British Airways said in a release on Thursday.

It is already operating outbound flights from Hyderabad to London following the opening up of Indian skies for special flights in August, the airline said.

British Airways is also flying to Heathrow five times a week each from Delhi and Mumbai and four times a week each from Chennai and Bengaluru, making it a total of 23 flights a week from India to the UK, including flights from Hyderabad, the airline stated.

As scheduled international air passenger services are suspended since late March, India has established air bubble pacts with the US, France, Kuwait, Qatar, the UK, Canada and Germany, which allow overseas carriers from the respective countries to resume flight services.

Under the pact with the UK, Indian carriers SpiceJet and Vistara have also been allowed to operate into Britain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

