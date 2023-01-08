Have you ever seen air hostess in jumpsuit or hijab? No, right! But British Airways has now revamped the usual-uniform style, which includes pants or skirts, shirts, jackets, sarees. The airline has unveiled new uniform for its staff for the first time in 20 years.

The collection features jumpsuits, and tunics or hijabs for female cabin crew. Around 30,000 employees will begin wearing the new uniform from Spring 2023. Male staff have an option of tailored three-piece suit, while females can wear a dress, skirt or trouser instead of jumpsuit. It also include tunics and hijab option for female cabin crew.

Pam Ann, an International Air Hostess posted the pictures of new uniform for British Airways staff. “Horsies in jumpsuits?!? @british_airways new uniform by Ozwald Boateng," the user tweeted.

Take a look at new uniform for British Airways staff:

Horsies in jumpsuits?!? 😳 @british_airways new uniform by Ozwald Boateng pic.twitter.com/u4qZzZJimB — Pam Ann (@pamannairbitch) January 6, 2023

British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng created the dress according to the airline's staff requirements. It was a five-year-long project by Boateng, delayed by two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The designer created a unique collection for the airlines staff. He took inspiration from the movement of air over an aircraft wing and the workers who fly in the planes, and created an airwave pattern on jackets, t-shirts, buttons, and ties. All the new garments feature jacquard fabric.

In an official statement, Sean Doyle, British Airways' Chairman and CEO said, “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers."

“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this," he added.