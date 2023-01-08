This global airline allows hijabs, jumpsuits for female cabin crew | See images1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 07:49 AM IST
British Airways: Around 30,000 employees will begin wearing the new uniform from Spring 2023.
Have you ever seen air hostess in jumpsuit or hijab? No, right! But British Airways has now revamped the usual-uniform style, which includes pants or skirts, shirts, jackets, sarees. The airline has unveiled new uniform for its staff for the first time in 20 years.