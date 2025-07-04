British aviation team to arrive in Kerala on July 5 to fix stranded F-35B Lightning jet

A group of UK aviation engineers is scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on 5 July to carry out repairs on a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning jet, which has been grounded since making an emergency landing last month.

Sources told PTI that a 40-member aviation team is expected to arrive in the Kerala capital on a special flight and attempt to fix the technical issue affecting the aircraft, which is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group of the UK’s Royal Navy.

“They were originally scheduled to arrive on 2 July, but the visit was postponed for unknown reasons,” the sources added.

“Currently, the aircraft is parked at a bay and is being guarded by a six-member team from the HMS Prince of Wales,” they said.

The F-35B Lightning jet, valued at over USD 110 million and regarded as one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on 14 June.

According to a spokesperson for the British High Commission in India, the aircraft remains at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, awaiting repairs after experiencing a technical issue.

The UK has agreed to relocate the jet to the airport’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for necessary servicing.

“The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” the spokesperson said on 27 June.

The F-35B is the only fifth-generation fighter jet with short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases and ships.

Days after the emergency landing, the Indian Air Force stated it was providing all necessary support for the “rectification and subsequent return” of the aircraft.

The HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group conducted joint military exercises with the Indian Navy earlier in June.

Known simply as the ‘Lightning’ in British service, the F-35B is the STOVL variant of the fighter jet, designed to operate from short-field bases and air-capable ships.