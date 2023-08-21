British baby-killer nurse Lucy Letby gets whole-life prison term1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Lucy Letby attacked her vulnerable prematurely born victims, often during night shifts, by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin
Lucy Letby, the British nurse who murdered seven newborn babies and attempted to kill six others was sentenced to whole-life imprisonment on Monday, with no prospect of release.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message