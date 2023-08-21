Lucy Letby, the British nurse who murdered seven newborn babies and attempted to kill six others was sentenced to whole-life imprisonment on Monday, with no prospect of release.

The 33- year old nurse killed the newborns while they were in her care.

Letby was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

According to an AFP report, the prosecution said Letby attacked her vulnerable prematurely born victims, often during night shifts, by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

On Monday, she refused to come up from the cells for the final verdict.

“You (Letby) acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies," the AFP report said quoting judge James Goss.

He also said there was “premeditation, calculation and cunning" in her actions, with a “deep malevolence bordering on sadism".

“You have no remorse," the AFP report said quoting the judge.

In the order, Goss said that “because the seriousness of your offences are exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply."

“The order of the court therefore is a whole life order on each and every offence and you will spend the rest of your life in prison," the judge said.

On the sentencing of Letby, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims".

“You thought it was your right to play God with our children's lives," said the AFP report quoting the statement of the mother of a twin boy and girl who were attacked in June 2015.

According to the AFP report, the father of two brothers killed by the nurse, who were part of a set of triplets, said: “Lucy Letby has destroyed our lives."