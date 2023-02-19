British billionaire Ratcliffe challenges Qatar sheikh in race to buy Man Utd
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has challenged Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani to take control of 20-times English champions Manchester United
The race to take control of Manchester United intensified Saturday as British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe formally challenged a Qatari banker for the ownership of the English football giants.
