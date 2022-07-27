Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One chief executive British billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, is offering a reward of up to $7.2 million (around ₹5.75 crore) in exchange for information leading to the return of the jewellery worth more than $31 million (around ₹247 crore) that was stolen from her London house in one of the largest thefts in British history in 2019. Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone's Diamonds?, a BBC Three documentary, was about the theft.

Tamara Ecclestone, her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia travelled to Finland for the holidays in December 2019. The same evening, burglars stormed into the family's Kensington Palace Gardens home, trashed "every single room" and took valuables like jewellery and watches.

Tamara Ecclestone announced on Instagram that she would be willing to offer a reward equal to 25% of the cost of any jewellery that was found as a consequence of the tip. The total reward for finding all of the stolen jewellery might reach up to $7.2 million, with the stolen goods having a combined worth of over $31 million.

Three gang members got prison sentences in November 2021 for the break-ins. It is thought that the fourth gang member, a Serbian national identified Daniel Vukovic in court, fled to Belgrade since Serbian authorities won't allow him to be extradited to face charges in London.

“The thought of those disgusting people, rummaging through every room in my house, invading my home, touching my belongings and stealing some of the things most precious to me, means I will never be able to lay my head to rest in that house again with the same sense of security that I once had," Tamara wrote.

Except for one set of 6,000-pound earrings taken from an escort who was apprehended in January 2020 at Stansted airport, Ecclestone said that none of her family's stolen possessions had been found and that it was likely she would never see them again. She claimed that the jewellery she had accumulated over a lifetime and other family artefacts were "much more important" to her than their actual market value.