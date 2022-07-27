OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  British billionaire’s daughter offers 5.75-crore reward for return of stolen jewellery worth 247 crore
Listen to this article

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One chief executive British billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, is offering a reward of up to $7.2 million (around 5.75 crore) in exchange for information leading to the return of the jewellery worth more than $31 million (around 247 crore) that was stolen from her London house in one of the largest thefts in British history in 2019. Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone's Diamonds?, a BBC Three documentary, was about the theft.

Tamara Ecclestone, her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia travelled to Finland for the holidays in December 2019. The same evening, burglars stormed into the family's Kensington Palace Gardens home, trashed "every single room" and took valuables like jewellery and watches.

Tamara Ecclestone announced on Instagram that she would be willing to offer a reward equal to 25% of the cost of any jewellery that was found as a consequence of the tip. The total reward for finding all of the stolen jewellery might reach up to $7.2 million, with the stolen goods having a combined worth of over $31 million.

Three gang members got prison sentences in November 2021 for the break-ins. It is thought that the fourth gang member, a Serbian national identified Daniel Vukovic in court, fled to Belgrade since Serbian authorities won't allow him to be extradited to face charges in London.

“The thought of those disgusting people, rummaging through every room in my house, invading my home, touching my belongings and stealing some of the things most precious to me, means I will never be able to lay my head to rest in that house again with the same sense of security that I once had," Tamara wrote.

Except for one set of 6,000-pound earrings taken from an escort who was apprehended in January 2020 at Stansted airport, Ecclestone said that none of her family's stolen possessions had been found and that it was likely she would never see them again. She claimed that the jewellery she had accumulated over a lifetime and other family artefacts were "much more important" to her than their actual market value.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
National customs head Horacio Duarte Olivares said the area where the burglary occurred was not under the jurisdiction of the Navy (REUTERS)

'Theft of century': 20 shipping containers, loaded with gold and silver, stolen 

2 min read . 17 Jun 2022
LIC said it needs to spend significant resources to protect against security breaches. bloomberg

Insurer warns of possible data theft, flags security risks

2 min read . 29 Apr 2022
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

DNA theft fears? Why French President may have refused Russian Covid test

2 min read . 11 Feb 2022
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout