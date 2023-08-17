British 'chat show king' Michael Parkinson passes away at 881 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. His family said that he had passed on peacefully at home following a brief illness. Parkinson had become a household name during his multi-decade career spanning featured interviews with some of the world's most prominent figures.