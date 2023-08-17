comScore
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. His family said that he had passed on peacefully at home following a brief illness. Parkinson had become a household name during his multi-decade career spanning featured interviews with some of the world's most prominent figures. 

"Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," his family said in a statement, requesting "privacy and time to grieve".

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
