British 'chat show king' Michael Parkinson passes away at 88

British 'chat show king' Michael Parkinson passes away at 881 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson, famous for his interviews with prominent figures, has died at 88.
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson, famous for his interviews with prominent figures, has died at 88.
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. His family said that he had passed on peacefully at home following a brief illness. Parkinson had become a household name during his multi-decade career spanning featured interviews with some of the world's most prominent figures.
Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. His family said that he had passed on peacefully at home following a brief illness. Parkinson had become a household name during his multi-decade career spanning featured interviews with some of the world's most prominent figures.
"Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," his family said in a statement, requesting "privacy and time to grieve".
"Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," his family said in a statement, requesting "privacy and time to grieve".
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)