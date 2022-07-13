OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  British government to hold confidence vote in itself on Monday: Report
The British government will hold a confidence vote in itself on Monday, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after blocking an effort to bring one by the opposition Labour Party after ministers objected to its wording.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down once the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, but the Labour Party wanted a vote of confidence against the government and Johnson to try to force him to leave earlier. The government blocked Labour's attempt saying Johnson should be left out of any confidence motion. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

