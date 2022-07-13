British government to hold confidence vote in itself on Monday: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 05:53 PM IST
On Wednesday, the British government will hold a confidence vote in itself.
The British government will hold a confidence vote in itself on Monday, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after blocking an effort to bring one by the opposition Labour Party after ministers objected to its wording.