British govt is now accepting applications for the post-Brexit points-based visa

NEW DELHI: The British government’s new post- Brexit points-based visa and immigration system, described as “simple, effective and flexible," opened for applications on Tuesday.

The Home Office said applicants for the new Skilled Worker Visa can now apply to work and live in the UK from 1 January, 2021, when the Brexit transition period ends. The new rules aim to bring European Union (EU) migrants in line with non-EU countries including India.

Indian industry and students’ groups had broadly welcomed the new post-Brexit points-based regime unveiled earlier this year by the British Home Office in its bid to attract the "brightest and the best" from around the world.

Under the new points-based immigration system, points will be awarded for a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary. Most of those looking to work in the UK will need to be paid at least 25,600 pounds per year unless the “going rate" for that job in the wider economy is higher.

“The salary thresholds are there to protect the UK labour market from being undercut and also to ensure that those who are coming into the UK are paid fairly," said Kevin Foster, Minister for Future Borders and Immigration.

Applications can be routed to the Home Office online and they could get a decision within three weeks, a statement from the Home Office said, emailed by the British High Commission in New Delhi said. Visa applicants will need to have enough money to cover the application fee that will range between 610 pounds to 1,408 pounds, plus a healthcare surcharge (usually 624 pounds per year) and should be able to support themselves (usually by having at least 1,270 pounds available).

The Skilled Worker visa lasts for up to five years before it needs to be extended. Alongside the work visa, a number of other routes are also now open for applications, including Global Talent Visa, for people who can show they have exceptional talent or exceptional promise in the fields of science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology or arts and culture.

An immigration skills charge will be levied on employers to ensure that the immigration route is not misused, Foster said. This is to reflect the fact that employers, in the first instance, should be looking to train people here within the UK including those who have come from India for many years and made the UK their home… and turn to migration where you can’t. So that’s why we ask employers that if they are recruiting skilled people from abroad, they pay a levy to help fund skills training in the UK. It is also to see that employers don’t see migration as an alternative to investing in things like apprenticeship here in the UK. They need to do that alongside getting skilled and talented workers from abroad," he said.

The Student Route and Child Student Route under the new system opened in October for eligible international students for the next academic year.

“We look forward to welcoming the brightest and best talent from across the world and that means that inevitably we will be welcoming people from India," Foster said.

“We have broadened the skills criteria. In the past it was very academic focused with it being at degree level …now it looks at the school leaver level," he said referring to Indian students wishing to study in the UK.

Those students who finish their graduation in a UK university can now spend “at least two years beyond their degree living and working in the UK and then they can swap into skilled worker once they get a job and that’s a route to permanent settlement here in the UK if they wish," Foster said.

The “past system was about selling an immigration status" and this new set of rules aims to rid that focus, he added.

