British govt is now accepting applications for the post-Brexit points-based visa

An immigration skills charge will be levied on employers to ensure that the immigration route is not misused, Foster said. This is to reflect the fact that employers, in the first instance, should be looking to train people here within the UK including those who have come from India for many years and made the UK their home… and turn to migration where you can’t. So that’s why we ask employers that if they are recruiting skilled people from abroad, they pay a levy to help fund skills training in the UK. It is also to see that employers don’t see migration as an alternative to investing in things like apprenticeship here in the UK. They need to do that alongside getting skilled and talented workers from abroad," he said.