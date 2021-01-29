British hedge fund billionaire takes climate fight to S&P 500

British hedge fund billionaire takes climate fight to S&P 5006 min read . 11:00 PM IST
Christopher Hohn’s campaign targets Alphabet, Union Pacific, Monster Beverage, Booking Holdings and others
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Christopher Hohn’s campaign targets Alphabet, Union Pacific, Monster Beverage, Booking Holdings and others
A billionaire hedge-fund manager is bankrolling an unprecedented campaign to force dozens of the world’s largest companies to publish carbon-emission reduction plans and put them up for shareholder vote.
Frustrated by the pace at which corporations are cutting emissions, Christopher Hohn is backing a global effort to speed things up. He is working with nonprofit groups and investor organizations to get at least 100 of the companies in the S&P 500 stock index to adopt the initiative by the end of 2022—voluntarily if possible and through proxy battles at annual shareholder meetings if not.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.