Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >British hedge fund billionaire takes climate fight to S&P 500
A car covered in ice in Yakutsk

British hedge fund billionaire takes climate fight to S&P 500

6 min read . 11:00 PM IST Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Hohn’s campaign targets Alphabet, Union Pacific, Monster Beverage, Booking Holdings and others

A billionaire hedge-fund manager is bankrolling an unprecedented campaign to force dozens of the world’s largest companies to publish carbon-emission reduction plans and put them up for shareholder vote.

Frustrated by the pace at which corporations are cutting emissions, Christopher Hohn is backing a global effort to speed things up. He is working with nonprofit groups and investor organizations to get at least 100 of the companies in the S&P 500 stock index to adopt the initiative by the end of 2022—voluntarily if possible and through proxy battles at annual shareholder meetings if not.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden’s climate goals will boost ethanol for now

3 min read . 11:13 PM IST

President defends farm laws, condemns violence on R-Day

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST

British hedge fund billionaire takes climate fight to S&P 500

6 min read . 11:00 PM IST

Jaishankar and Blinken agreed to work together to address global issues: MEA

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.