Rami Ranger, a British Indian businessman, has criticized the UK Forfeiture Committee's decision to remove him from the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), calling it an unjust ruling, reported the news agency ANI on Saturday, December 7.

The businessman, who has been a critic of Khalistani separatist movements, announced plans to pursue legal actions, which include a judicial review and an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

“Today I lost my CBE for standing up against Khalistanis who wish to break up India and the BBC for producing a two-part documentary with the help of anti-Prime Minister Modi guests to imply that the PM was involved in the Gujarat riots some 20 years after the riots and for which PM Modi was exonerated by the highest court in India,” said Ranger reported the agency.

Rami Ranger's comment portrays his stance that the Forfeiture Committee's decision undermines British democracy and the rule of law.

“The decision of the Forfeiture Committee has serious implications for all upstanding citizens, that they should not speak their mind in case they forfeit their honour for standing up against those who wish to harm us and our country,” said Ranger, arguing about the ruling setting a troubling example, as per the news report.

The King officially instructed that Lord Ranger's BCE is to be “cancelled and annulled,” according to a notice published in the London Gazette, cited the agency.

The news portal Times of India reported on Saturday that both Ranger and Anil Bhanot, who is an accountant and managing trustee of the Hindu Council of the UK, had their peerages revoked by King Charles III. Bhanot had his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) title revoked.

Terming the process unfair, Ranger requested supporters to express their concerns to the Forfeiture Committee through email, focussing on the fact that the right to freedom of speech has been violated. A spokesperson for Ranger also expressed disappointment, highlighting that the British Indian businessman had not committed any crime or broken any law, unlike others whose honors have been revoked, as per the report.

“Lord Ranger is devastated that the CBE awarded to him for his services to British business and for promoting community cohesion has been taken away. It is a sad indictment that the honours system, which is designed to empower individuals who go the extra mile and contribute a great deal to the nation, should be used to curtail the basic fundamental rights of free speech and thought process,” said the spokesperson, quoted by the news agency.

According to the news report, the Forfeiture Committee revisited the complaints against Ranger, many of which have been addressed already. These complaints include a tweet about a Southall Sikh Gurdwara Trustee, his criticism of a BBC documentary implicating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots, and an online dispute with journalist Poonam Joshi.

Ranger's spokesperson also highlighted that the complaints from the US-based Sikhs for Justice group, deemed an “unlawful association” by the Indian government, were considered by the Forfeiture Committee. Even though the organisation has been termed as a terrorist by India in 2020, the Committee allegedly treated the complaints as valid without a transparent or thorough investigation, reported the agency.

Rami Ranger's contribution to the UK Rami Ranger was honoured with a CBE title in 2016 for his contributions to the business and community. In 2019, Ranger was appointed a peer as part of Theresa May's resignation honours, reported the news agency.

The spokesperson also focussed on the businessman's contribution to the nation which includes his company to win the Queen's Awards for Enterprise in International Trade, five times in a row. Ranger has driven the connection of Britain with 130 other countries, which has reportedly created multiple jobs in the country and substantial charitable contributions.

The British Indian businessman and a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom since 2019 has been a strong advocate for community cohesion, founding the Pakistan, India & UK Friendship Forum, the Hindu Forum Britain, and chairing the British Sikh Association.

Ranger has supported multiple charities like Combat Stress, The Prince's Trust, and initiatives for Syrian refugees, as per the news report.

Ranger's spokesperson criticized the lacking transparency in the Committee's process, and argued that the investigation lacked due process and impartiality.

“The absence of the commonly accepted standards of due process and fairness as reflected in the principles of natural justice under common law, including the right to be heard and the requirements for impartiality free from any agenda, need to be the subject of an urgent and comprehensive review,” said the spokesperson cited by the news agency.

They have also accused the Committee of penalising Ranger's right to free speech and revisiting complaints. The businessman has already apologized for his remarks, undergone rehabilitative training, and stepped back from social media, according to the news report.