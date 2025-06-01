British man accused of plotting to export US military tech to China, called Xi Jinping ‘The Boss’ in intercepted calls

According to the US justice department, John Miller, a 63-year-old British man, is accused of interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, and conspiracy, smuggling, and violations of the Arms Export Control Act, reports said. It added the US is looking to extradite Miller from Serbia, along with his co-accused, Cui Guanghai, 43, of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was referred as ‘The Boss" in intercepted calls, which investigators believe he was knowingly acting under order from Beijing, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Both “solicited the procurement of US defence articles, including missiles, air defence radar, drones, and cryptographic devices with associated crypto ignition keys for unlawful export from the United States to the People's Republic of China”, according to the US Attorney's Office issued court documents.

On April 24, Miller was detained in Belgrade as part of an FBI-led sting operation, reports said.

The two men reportedly discussed methods to export a cryptographic device from the United States to China, including hiding the device inside a blender and initially shipping it to Hong Kong.

They are said to have paid approximately $10,000 USD (about AUD 15,550) as a deposit for the cryptographic device through a courier in the US and a wire transfer to a US bank account.

The most serious charge against them is a violation of the Arms Export Control Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

What did Deputy US Attorney-General say? "The defendants targeted a US resident for exercising his constitutional right to free speech and conspired to traffic sensitive American military technology to the Chinese regime," Deputy US Attorney-General Todd Blanche mentioned.

“This is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. This Justice Department will not tolerate foreign repression on US soil, nor will we allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defence systems. We will act decisively to expose and dismantle these threats wherever they emerge,” he added.

If convicted, Miller could face up to five years in prison for conspiracy, five years for interstate stalking, and ten years for smuggling.