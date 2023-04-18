British man dies after having 22 drinks in 90 minutes, police says organised crime, busts racket1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:49 PM IST
- The National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland revealed that the blood alcohol content of the tourist was 0.4% which is considered lethal
A 36-year-old British man died after drinking 22 shots in 90 minutes at a strip club in Poland. The authorities have revealed that the victim was already drunk and entered the club called Wild Nights as they had free entry. Despite his resistance, the club staff kept offering him drinks and soon he collapsed after drinking 22 shots.
