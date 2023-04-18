A 36-year-old British man died after drinking 22 shots in 90 minutes at a strip club in Poland. The authorities have revealed that the victim was already drunk and entered the club called Wild Nights as they had free entry. Despite his resistance, the club staff kept offering him drinks and soon he collapsed after drinking 22 shots.

Due to local privacy laws, the victim is identified as Mark C. The National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland revealed that the blood alcohol content of the tourist was 0.4% which is considered lethal. According to the report published on the news platform METRO, Mark was also robbed of £420 while he was unconscious.

Following a series of raids on various nightclubs, the police have arrested and charged 58 people in the case who are accused of the part of the organized crime group.

Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) said that these clubs ran a racket to steal money from customers after making them drunk.

An agency released a video that displayed the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of electronic devices, computers, cash, and phones from various locations. They claimed that the group responsible for forcing Mark to drink to his death was among those arrested.

“One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning," the authorities said in a statement.

“The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act," the statement added.