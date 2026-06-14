British military intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Channel

British authorities intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the English Channel early Sunday, according to the Ministry of Defence, as reported by AFP.

The operation lasted approximately six hours and involved support from military aircraft, including Chinook helicopters, as well as naval assets such as the frigate HMS Sutherland.

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“In the first UK-led operation of its kind, the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency, despite Russia's best efforts to evade sanctions and continue fuelling its barbaric war with Ukraine,” the ministry statement said.

The vessel will now be moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and monitored, it added.

“Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin's illegal war,” said defence minister Dan Jarvis.

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He said the operation was carried out in “close coordination with the French”.

Disrupting the shadow fleet was “directly bearing down on the resources sustaining Russia's aggression in Ukraine and reducing its capacity to threaten security across Europe and beyond”, he added.

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Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the UK has imposed sanctions on hundreds of vessels believed to be part of a "shadow fleet" used to evade Western restrictions. These ships, often older tankers with unclear ownership structures, are prohibited from using UK ports and receiving UK-based maritime services.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the operation delivered "yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide".

‘Hybrid war’ In March, the British government announced that its armed forces and law enforcement agencies would be authorised to board and detain sanctioned vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet while transiting UK waters. The policy was introduced after Washington temporarily relaxed certain restrictions on Russian oil exports in an effort to ease soaring energy prices triggered by the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, AFP reported.

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France, Belgium, Finland and other European countries have also recently seized sanction-busting vessels believed to belong to the so-called shadow fleet.

London has said such ships are suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea on several occasions.

The government has said it will propose new legislation aimed at preventing "Russia and other hostile states" from sabotaging vital subsea internet cables.

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There have been a series of sea incidents in the Baltic Sea since 2023, when undersea cables and power lines have been damaged.

Military experts and European leaders say Russia has ramped up its "hybrid war" in the strategic region -- now bordered entirely by NATO members barring Russia.

Former defence minister John Healey, who resigned this week accusing Starmer of failing to provide sufficient funding to defend Britain, said in April armed forces had tracked and deterred three Russian submarines on an alleged month-long "covert operation" in UK waters in the North Atlantic near vital undersea cables and pipelines.

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Britain is connected to the rest of the world via around 64 major undersea telecoms cables.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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