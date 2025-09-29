British military says vessel set on fire in Gulf of Aden off Yemen after hit by projectile

A ship was set ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, likely as a result of a missile strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebel forces, British military said, AP reported.

There have been no initial reports of any casualties. According to Yemeni local media, the missile, believed to be ballistic, was fired from areas controlled by the Houthis, a group supported by Iran.

Soon after, a ship about 235 kilometers (150 miles) off the coast of Aden in the Gulf of Aden reported spotting “a splash and smoke” in the distance, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center mentioned.

“A vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile. The vessel is reported to be on fire," AP quoted the UKMTO as saying. The UKMTO called the incident as an attack and warned vessels in the area to remain vigilant, a caution also echoed by the private security company Ambrey.

Ambrey later confirmed the strike, noting its similarity to a previous attack on September 23, which had narrowly missed a vessel.