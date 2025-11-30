British MPs raise grave concerns over abductions, drone killings by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

A grave warning about the worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan has been formally registered in the UK Parliament, led by Labour MP John McDonnell. The veteran politician has publicly voiced deep alarm over reports of enforced disappearances of Baloch women and the alleged use of drone strikes by Pakistani forces in the region.

Advertisement

McDonnell has used established parliamentary procedure to secure an official government response, tabling an Early Day Motion (EDM) and submitting three written questions that compelled ministers to reply within three days.

The EDM registers profound alarm at specific, recent atrocities, including a drone strike on 5th October 2025 in Zehri, Khuzdar district, which reportedly killed six civilians, four of them children. It also highlights the case of Mahjabeen Baloch, a disabled student missing since 29th May, and the abduction of teenager Nasreena Baloch on 22nd November. The motion explicitly condemns the detention of five Baloch women on 17 November, labelling the action a form of collective punishment.

Also Read | Salman Khan declared ‘terrorist’ by Pakistan after his Balochistan remark

Labour MPs Seek UK Diplomatic Action The parliamentary pressure is aimed at forcing the UK Government to strengthen its diplomatic action, reminding ministers of their previous commitment to address human rights violations in Balochistan directly with Islamabad.

In his questions, McDonnell specifically demands accountability from two government departments. He has asked the British Foreign Secretary if recent discussions have taken place with Pakistani officials regarding the abuses, and he has asked the UK Department for Business and Trade to evaluate the risk of UK-supplied equipment being involved in drone operations. The MP is also seeking confirmation on whether any export licences for military or dual-use items potentially linked to these activities have been approved.

Advertisement

This focused intervention is the result of a persistent campaign by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) to raise awareness among UK lawmakers. The BNM confirms that six MPs in total — John McDonnell, Sam Carling, Sojan Joseph, Mike Martin, Jim Shannon, and Kate Osamor — have now formally challenged the Government on Pakistan's human rights conduct.

7 explosions occur in Balochistan in 24 hours At least seven explosions have occurred in Balochistan province in the last 24 hours without any casualties being reported while two security guards of a construction company were injured, reported news agency PTI.

Suspected insurgents carried out the attacks in Balochistan capital Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jaffar Express targeted for 7th time in 2025 – full timeline of attacks

On Saturday, insurgents hurled hand grenades at a police checkpoint in Quetta, following which an IED explosive was detonated near an Anti-Terrorism Department vehicle. Three other explosions were carried out later in the evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Khan said that the blast was carried out near Lohr Karez, on the outskirts of Quetta, blowing up the main line connecting Quetta with other parts of the country.