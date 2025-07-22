British Navy's F-35 fighter aircraft departs after 39 days of emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport | Watch

The British Navy's F-35 fighter aircraft departed from India on 22 July after making an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on 14 June due to technical snag. It flew back at 10.50 am to Darwin in Australia after being grounded for 39 days.

The British Royal Navy’s F-35B Lightning fighter jet, a key component of the UK’s most advanced stealth fleet, was moved out of the hangar and stationed at the airport bay yesterday. It is recognised as one of the most advanced military aircraft globally and priced above USD 110 million.