The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which administers state pensions and welfare benefits, has taken some of its online services offline following a cyberattack, prompting an investigation into the breach.

The department confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying specialist teams were examining the attack and working to restore affected services. However, it reassured beneficiaries that pension and welfare payments would continue as scheduled despite the disruption.

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A spokesperson for the department said specialists were investigating the cyberattack on its systems. The DWP was working to bring its online services back to normal, although several services remained unavailable as of 5 pm (1700 GMT) on Saturday.

The incident is the latest in a series of cyberattacks targeting British companies, government institutions and public services, raising concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure.

"Alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre, we are working to understand the cause of an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems," the DWP said in the statement.

DWP takes online services offline following cyberattack The cyberattack forced the department to suspend access to some of its online services as a precaution while investigations continued.

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The DWP is responsible for administering several major government support programmes, including state pension payments and welfare benefits. The department said the disruption would not affect the regular disbursement of these payments.

The restoration of online services remains a priority as technical specialists investigate the incident and work to address the disruption.

Series of cyberattacks raises concerns in Britain The attack comes amid a growing number of cyber incidents affecting British businesses and public institutions.

Organisations targeted in recent years include the British Library, a blood-testing service, Transport for London, retailer Marks & Spencer and automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.

These incidents have highlighted the increasing risks faced by organisations that depend on digital systems to deliver essential services and manage business operations.

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Cyberattacks on major companies and public bodies can disrupt services, affect customers and expose weaknesses in information technology infrastructure.

UK warned about possible AI-powered cyberattacks The latest incident comes against the backdrop of growing concerns about the potential use of artificial intelligence in cybercrime.

Earlier this month, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which operates under the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), warned that the country should prepare for the possibility of AI-powered cyberattacks targeting critical national infrastructure within the next two years.

The warning highlighted the potential for artificial intelligence to increase the sophistication and effectiveness of cyberattacks against essential services and infrastructure.

Concerns have also intensified following hacking incidents targeting supermarkets across Europe, which exposed vulnerabilities in corporate IT systems.

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The latest attack on the Department for Work and Pensions adds to the growing pressure on British authorities and businesses to strengthen cybersecurity measures as threats become more frequent and sophisticated.

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