OPEN APP
Home >News >World >British PM Boris Johnson orders new national coronavirus lockdown
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

British PM Boris Johnson orders new national coronavirus lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 06:46 AM IST AP

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February
  • Johnson said the country is at 'a critical moment,' with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.

Johnson said the country is at “a critical moment," with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems,

India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Report

2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress

Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
The WHO has cautioned member countries to deal with the infodemic surrounding the pandemic and vaccines. PTI

Vaccine controversy may fuel infodemic

2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,'

US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST

Under the new rules, which are set to come into effect as soon as possible, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be closed for face to face learning except for the children of key workers. University students will not be returning until at least mid-February.

ALSO READ: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

All nonessential shops and personal care services like hairdressers will be closed, and restaurants can only operate takeout services.

As of Monday, there were 26,626 COVID patients in hospitals in England, an increase of more than 30% from a week ago. That is 40 per cent above the highest level of the first wave in the spring.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout