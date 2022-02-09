British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland on Thursday, a source in the Polish presidential palace told Reuters on Wednesday.

Johnson will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for talks on the security situation surrounding Ukraine, the source said.

The British Prime Minister, in an article in the Times of London earlier, urged allies to finalize heavy economic sanctions that would take effect if Russia crosses into Ukraine.

He said the UK is ready to bolster NATO forces in Latvia and Estonia as he prepared to meet the Lithuanian prime minister in London to show support for the Baltic nations.

Johnson said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to southeastern Europe.

Britain said Monday it is sending 350 troops to Poland to bolster NATO's eastern flank. It already has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed over 14,000 people.

In 2015, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale hostilities but failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict.

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Kyiv of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it would hurt Ukraine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

