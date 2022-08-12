British PM candidate Sunak plans 200 pound cut to energy bills2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Rishi Sunak proposes a reduction in energy bills of citizens of the United Kingdom through government aid
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is competing to be the country's next prime minister, on Thursday set out a plan, including a reduction in energy bills, to tackle rising costs for households.