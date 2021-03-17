British PM Johnson's strong message: 'I will be taking Oxford COVID-19 vaccine'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon. Several European countries recently suspended the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, citing reports of blood clots. However, Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister has previously said the vaccines are “safe and work extremely well".

Around 13 countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, have sought clarifications around some reports of blood clotting and as a temporary measure suspended the use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and being produced by AstraZeneca and also the Serum Institute of India as part of a global tie-up.

The United Kindom and European medicine regulators have said the jabs are safe and that there is no evidence of a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots.

The World Health Organization earlier said it was assessing whether medical events such as blood clots were related to the vaccination and urged anyone offered a vaccine to take one.

Earlier, British health secretary Matt Hancock said,"We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now so if you get the call, get the jab."

"Covishield vaccination in the country will go on with full rigour," he added. AstraZeneca has said a review of safety data has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

(With inputs from agencies)

