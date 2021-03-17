Subscribe
British PM Johnson's strong message: 'I will be taking Oxford COVID-19 vaccine'

British PM Johnson's strong message: 'I will be taking Oxford COVID-19 vaccine'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Staff Writer

  • UK Prime Minister has previously said the COVID-19 vaccines are 'safe and work extremely well'
  • Several European countries recently suspended the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, citing reports of blood clots

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon. Several European countries recently suspended the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, citing reports of blood clots. However, Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine.

Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly.""It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," Johnson told parliament.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister has previously said the vaccines are “safe and work extremely well".

Around 13 countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, have sought clarifications around some reports of blood clotting and as a temporary measure suspended the use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and being produced by AstraZeneca and also the Serum Institute of India as part of a global tie-up.

The United Kindom and European medicine regulators have said the jabs are safe and that there is no evidence of a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots.

The World Health Organization earlier said it was assessing whether medical events such as blood clots were related to the vaccination and urged anyone offered a vaccine to take one.

Earlier, British health secretary Matt Hancock said,“We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now so if you get the call, get the jab."

India said on Wednesday its coronavirus vaccination would continue with "full rigour" despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. "We have no signal of concern in this regard," Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a government committee on vaccines, told.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Covishield vaccination in the country will go on with full rigour," he added. AstraZeneca has said a review of safety data has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

(With inputs from agencies)

