British PM race: Will ex-Home Secy Suella Braverman contest, see what she says

With British Prime Minister Elizabeth Mary Truss dramatically announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office, the race and anticipation for the next PM has begun.
Asked upon if the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman would contest for the top post, she kept her options open, by saying, "I'm making a statement in due course."
The BBC reported the former Home Secretary, who contested the last Tory leadership race over the summer, had resigned from Truss's cabinet on Wednesday for using a personal email to send a sensitive document. However, she blasted Truss over immigration policy in her resignation letter.
Now considering the chances of the next PM of the United Kingdom, the rumoured contenders Rishi Sunak has backing of 44 MPS as of now, while former PM Boris Johnson has backing of 23 MPs. Also, Penny Mordaunt has backing of 16 MPs, as per BBC, which reported after speaking to Conservative MPs who said they’re backing, or publicly declaring for a potential candidate.
Apart from Sunak, Johnson, Mordaunt and Braverman, other names that popped-up for the top post include International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
As per details, candidates need the support of at least 100 MPs by 14:00 on Monday, considered to be a much higher threshold than the last leadership race.
Why was Truss' tenure so short — and now what?
Last month, Liz Truss took office with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success.
However, it didn't go as per plan.
Instead, Truss’ tenure was scarred by turmoil as her economic policies threatened the country’s financial stability, driving the pound to record lows, sparking chaos on bond markets and increasing mortgage costs for millions of people.
Though Truss took office amid a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on how she would pay for it unnerved investors, who warned of soaring public debt.
That undermined confidence in the government’s ability to pay its bills and raised questions about the economic credentials of a new prime minister.
