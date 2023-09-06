British PM Rishi Sunak allays fears over pro-Khalistan extremism, says ‘not acceptable in UK’2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST
British PM Rishi Sunak assures India that no form of extremism is acceptable, and the UK is working closely with the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism. Sunak's comments come ahead of his visit to India for the G20 summit.
Allaying India's concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted on Wednesday that no form of extremism is acceptable, adding that the right to hold lawful protest does not extend to violent or threatening behaviour.