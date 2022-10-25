British PM Rishi Sunak pledges to stabilise economy, here's his speech minutes

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak on 25 October was sworn-in as UK’s first Indian-origin British Prime Minister.
The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak on 25 October was sworn-in as UK’s first Indian-origin British Prime Minister.
Delivering his first speech for the first time as prime minister from lectern outside Downing Street, Sunak said that he is determined to "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor Liz Truss.
Delivering his first speech for the first time as prime minister from lectern outside Downing Street, Sunak said that he is determined to "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor Liz Truss.
Here's what Sunak said:
1) Britain acing profound economic crisis: Sunak began his speech, he said, "Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis," adding, "The aftermath of Covid still lingers."
Here's what Sunak said:
1) Britain acing profound economic crisis: Sunak began his speech, he said, "Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis," adding, "The aftermath of Covid still lingers."
2) Mistakes were need to be fixed: Referring to the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss, PM Sunak said that he admired her restlessness to create change.
2) Mistakes were need to be fixed: Referring to the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss, PM Sunak said that he admired her restlessness to create change.
"Not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite. But mistakes nonetheless," he said, adding that he is determined to "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor.
"Not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite. But mistakes nonetheless," he said, adding that he is determined to "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor.
3) Work starts now to fix mistakes: Sunak said, "That work begins immediately".
3) Work starts now to fix mistakes: Sunak said, "That work begins immediately".
4) To work 'day in and day out' to deliver: With Britain facing economic challenges, Sunak said, "I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today," adding, "I will not leave the next generation with a 'debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves'."
4) To work 'day in and day out' to deliver: With Britain facing economic challenges, Sunak said, "I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today," adding, "I will not leave the next generation with a 'debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves'."
He went on saying, "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."
He went on saying, "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."
5) Trust is earned: The new PM assured his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.
5) Trust is earned: The new PM assured his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.
"Trust is earned and I will earn yours," he said.
"Trust is earned and I will earn yours," he said.
6) Pays tribute to former PM Boris Johnson: Sunak paid tribute to Boris Johnson for his "incredible achievements" as prime minister and said, "I will treasure Johnson's warmth and generosity of spirt."
6) Pays tribute to former PM Boris Johnson: Sunak paid tribute to Boris Johnson for his "incredible achievements" as prime minister and said, "I will treasure Johnson's warmth and generosity of spirt."
7) Stronger NHS: The new PM pledged, "I pledge a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up."
7) Stronger NHS: The new PM pledged, "I pledge a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up."
8) Acknowledges hardships: Summarising his speech, Sunak said that he understands how difficult this moment is after the costs of Covid and the Ukraine war.
8) Acknowledges hardships: Summarising his speech, Sunak said that he understands how difficult this moment is after the costs of Covid and the Ukraine war.
"I fully appreciate how hard things are," he said.
"I fully appreciate how hard things are," he said.
9) 'Not daunted' by pressures of the job: The New British PM said that he is 'not daunted' by pressures of the high office and hopes he can live up to its demands.
9) 'Not daunted' by pressures of the job: The New British PM said that he is 'not daunted' by pressures of the high office and hopes he can live up to its demands.
10) Put country's needs above politics: Sunak said, "I am ready to lead the country into the future and put your needs above politics", adding, "I will build a government that represents the best of my party." He ended his speech by saying, "Together we can achieve incredible things."
10) Put country's needs above politics: Sunak said, "I am ready to lead the country into the future and put your needs above politics", adding, "I will build a government that represents the best of my party." He ended his speech by saying, "Together we can achieve incredible things."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.