British Safety Council offers robust 'Return to Work' COVID-19 protocol

"COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges that businesses and societies have faced. As restrictions are slowly easing, organisations are required to follow requisite guidelines as part of their return to work protocols and subsequent risk management of COVID-19. This may seem a little daunting which is why the British Safety Council has developed a detailed COVID-19 'Return to Work' framework and an assurance assessment service. We are also ready to offer support to empower organisations to follow the protocols and decide to effectively manage and mitigate the risk of transmission," said Hemant Sethi, Country Head India, British Safety Council about the guidelines.