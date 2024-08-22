British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s body retrieved from superyacht that sank off Sicily

The body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, has been retrieved from the wreckage of the family superyacht that sank off Sicily during a violent storm early this week, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a source close to the rescue operation.

Lynch's body was brought ashore in a blue body bag and driven in an ambulance to a nearby hospital morgue. Lynch's 18-year-old daughter Hannah is still unaccounted for, the report said.

Also Read | Four Bodies Pulled From Mike Lynch Yacht That Sunk by Sicily

It is important to note that the bodies of the other four people who vanished after the yacht with 22 people on board went down were recovered from the yacht on Wednesday.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht, was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it disappeared beneath the waves in a matter of minutes after the bad weather struck.

Besides Lynch and his daughter, the other people who failed to escape from the boat were Judy and Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International; and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

The body of the onboard chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours after the disaster.

Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, were rescued by coastguard patrol boats and firefighters.

The disaster has baffled naval marine experts who said such a vessel, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini and presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, should have been able to withstand such weather.

Also Read | Who is Mike Lynch? British tech entrepreneur missing after superyacht sinks off

The captain, James Cutfield, and his eight surviving crew members have made no public comment on the disaster.

Lynch was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June after he was accused of massive fraud linked to the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard. He had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in the US fraud trial.