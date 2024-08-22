British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s body retrieved from superyacht that sank off Sicily

The body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, has been retrieved from the wreckage of the family superyacht that sank off Sicily during a violent storm early this week

Livemint (with inputs from Reuters)
Published22 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch's body retrieved from the superyacht that sank off Sicily
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s body retrieved from the superyacht that sank off Sicily

The body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59, has been retrieved from the wreckage of the family superyacht that sank off Sicily during a violent storm early this week, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a source close to the rescue operation.

Lynch's body was brought ashore in a blue body bag and driven in an ambulance to a nearby hospital morgue. Lynch's 18-year-old daughter Hannah is still unaccounted for, the report said.

Also Read | Four Bodies Pulled From Mike Lynch Yacht That Sunk by Sicily

It is important to note that the bodies of the other four people who vanished after the yacht with 22 people on board went down were recovered from the yacht on Wednesday.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht, was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it disappeared beneath the waves in a matter of minutes after the bad weather struck.

Also Read | Mike Lynch: The ‘British Bill Gates’ who loathed Silicon Valley

Besides Lynch and his daughter, the other people who failed to escape from the boat were Judy and Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International; and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

The body of the onboard chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours after the disaster.

Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, were rescued by coastguard patrol boats and firefighters.

The disaster has baffled naval marine experts who said such a vessel, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini and presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, should have been able to withstand such weather.

Also Read | Who is Mike Lynch? British tech entrepreneur missing after superyacht sinks off

The captain, James Cutfield, and his eight surviving crew members have made no public comment on the disaster.

Lynch was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June after he was accused of massive fraud linked to the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard. He had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in the US fraud trial.

Also Read | Mike Lynch, British tech entrepreneur, missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

Lynch was the founder of enterprise software firm Autonomy. He became the target of a protracted legal battle with Hewlett Packard after the US tech giant accused him of falsifying records to inflate the firm’s value in an $11 billion sale. Lynch, however, was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBritish tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s body retrieved from superyacht that sank off Sicily

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue