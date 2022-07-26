British tourist killed after being hit by copter blades in Greece, 3 arrested

British tourist killed after being hit by copter blades in Greece, 3 arrested1 min read . 09:44 PM IST
The Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down
A 21-year-old British tourist was killed in Greece after being struck by helicopter blades.
The incident took place at 6.20 pm on Monday, and the police were immediately rushed to the spot, but the man who had sustained grievous injuries had died by then, according to a report in UK-based Metro.
As per state news agency ANA, three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death death of the British tourist.
The agency further reported that the helicopter's pilot and two ground crew at a private heliport at Spata, near Athens, were held for questioning.
The Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down, said the agency.
The outlet said that an investigation has been launched and the police are investigating how the passengers were allowed to get off the helicopter when the rotor blades of Bell 407 were still in motion
According to media reports, the British tourist had just disembarked from a private flight on Monday evening from the popular tourist island of Mykonos, along with three other people.
The man's parents were also headed to the same spot after a flight from Mykonos. However, the pilot of Bell 407 radioed to their helicopter informing them about the incident, said the Independent.
The pilot of the second helicopter then turned towards Athens International Airport to prevent the man's parents witnessing the scene of the accident.
