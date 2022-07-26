Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  British tourist killed after being hit by copter blades in Greece, 3 arrested

British tourist killed after being hit by copter blades in Greece, 3 arrested

File Photo: British tourist killed by helicopter blades in Greece. Photo: HT
1 min read . 09:44 PM ISTAgencies

The Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A 21-year-old British tourist was killed in Greece after being struck by helicopter blades.

A 21-year-old British tourist was killed in Greece after being struck by helicopter blades.

The incident took place at 6.20 pm on Monday, and the police were immediately rushed to the spot, but the man who had sustained grievous injuries had died by then, according to a report in UK-based Metro.

The incident took place at 6.20 pm on Monday, and the police were immediately rushed to the spot, but the man who had sustained grievous injuries had died by then, according to a report in UK-based Metro.

As per state news agency ANA, three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death death of the British tourist.

As per state news agency ANA, three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death death of the British tourist.

The agency further reported that the helicopter's pilot and two ground crew at a private heliport at Spata, near Athens, were held for questioning.

The agency further reported that the helicopter's pilot and two ground crew at a private heliport at Spata, near Athens, were held for questioning.

The Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down, said the agency.

The Briton is understood to have walked behind the helicopter before the tail rotor had powered down, said the agency.

The outlet said that an investigation has been launched and the police are investigating how the passengers were allowed to get off the helicopter when the rotor blades of Bell 407 were still in motion

The outlet said that an investigation has been launched and the police are investigating how the passengers were allowed to get off the helicopter when the rotor blades of Bell 407 were still in motion

According to media reports, the British tourist had just disembarked from a private flight on Monday evening from the popular tourist island of Mykonos, along with three other people.

According to media reports, the British tourist had just disembarked from a private flight on Monday evening from the popular tourist island of Mykonos, along with three other people.

The man's parents were also headed to the same spot after a flight from Mykonos. However, the pilot of Bell 407 radioed to their helicopter informing them about the incident, said the Independent.

The man's parents were also headed to the same spot after a flight from Mykonos. However, the pilot of Bell 407 radioed to their helicopter informing them about the incident, said the Independent.

The pilot of the second helicopter then turned towards Athens International Airport to prevent the man's parents witnessing the scene of the accident.

The pilot of the second helicopter then turned towards Athens International Airport to prevent the man's parents witnessing the scene of the accident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.