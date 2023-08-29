British transport minister dismisses cyberattack, says ‘UK air travel disruption to last for days’2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Air traffic control system breakdown causes widespread flight cancellations and delays in the UK.
British transport minister Mark Harper has said that would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem. As the specter of a hacking attempt was raised across social media, however, Harper added that the government officials did not believe the technical problem was the result of a cyberattack.
British Airways said in a statement on X, “We're working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again."
London Gatwick said that it plans to operate a normal schedule on Tuesday 29 August following disruption today (28 August). Passengers are however advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling to the airport.
According to the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), an airline has a duty of care to provide food, drink and accommodation if delays stretch overnight. If a flight is cancelled, passengers should be offered a choice of a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity.
A fault at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) was resolved after nearly five hours on Monday one of the busiest travel days of the year as the last Bank Holiday for the summer break.
“We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this (Monday) morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations," said NATS, the country's leading provider of air traffic control services handling 2.5 million flights and 250 million passengers a year.
Meanwhile, there were also reports of “fists flying" and fiery scenes as passengers vent their frustration at being left stranded – in some cases on planes on the tarmac and others in the departure lounges of airports around the world, as reported by Associated Press.
(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)